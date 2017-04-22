INF/OF Yandy Diaz was sent to Triple-A Columbus to make room for Jason Kipnis on the roster. Before the game, manager Terry Francona said he was impressed with Diaz's 15-game debut. The 25-year-old Cuban utility man hit .236 with nine runs scored and two RBIs "I think we saw enough in a short sample size that he's going to be a pretty good hitter" Francona said. "With a lot of work, he can not only be an everyday player, but an everyday winning player."

RHP Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter against the White Sox on Friday for his fourth career shutout and 11th complete game improve to 2-1. He entered the game with 6.38 ERA, but trimmed it to 4.28.

2B Jason Kipnis was activated from the DL and played his first game of the season on Friday against White Sox. The two-time All-Star, who had been out with a right shoulder strain, batted sixth and went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored.

SS Francisco Lindor, a Gold Glove winner and All Star last season, is batting .323 through 16 games. The 23-year-old reportedly was offered and turned down a contract extension from the Indians before the start of the season and is getting big-time sponsorship offers, including a deal with New Balance. But manager Terry Francona isn't worried about Lindor being distracted. "He likes to play baseball and I think he's enjoying some of the other stuff which he should but I think he's got his priorities in pretty good shape.