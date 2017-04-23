FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 4 months ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Jose Ramirez hit his fifth home run of the season. He has 17 RBIs and is batting .313. He had 11 home runs last season.

DH Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer, his third of the season. He has seven RBIs and is batting .222. Encarnacion tied a career high with 42 home runs last season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-1) struck out eight and allowed three hits and a walk in eight scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.65. He improved to 4-9 all-time against Chicago.

LF Michael Brantley hit his third homer of the season. All his home runs have been in his last eight games. He had no home runs last season in 11 games after smacking 15 in 2015.

