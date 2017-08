RHP Steve Delabar was suspended Monday for using performance-enhancing drugs. Delabar, who pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds during a six-season span, was banned 80 games after a positive test for Ostarine under baseball's minor league drug program. Ostarine is used to retain lean mass. The 28-year-old is currently on the roster of Cleveland's Triple-A team in Columbus.