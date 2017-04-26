2B Jason Kipnis made his third start of the season Tuesday, after missing the first three weeks of the season while on the disabled list with an inflamed right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona has eased Kipnis back into the lineup, and plans to give Kipnis occasional days off early in the season. "We'll use common sense," Francona said. "The idea is to keep him feeling really good. We won't rest him unless we feel it's in his best interest, because he's a really good player."

RHP Trevor Bauer, who will start Wednesday night, is 5-0 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts vs. Houston. Bauer is coming off his first win of the season in his last start, a 6-2 win over the Twins on April 20 in which he pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

3B Jose Ramirez had a single and a double in four at-bats. Ramirez is hitting an American League-leading .520 (13-for-25) at home this season.

RHP Josh Tomlin produced a quality start -- three runs allowed, six innings pitched -- but still took the loss Tuesday, a 4-2 loss to the Astros. After holding Houston scoreless through the first four innings, Tomlin gave up four consecutive hits to start the fifth inning. The Astros turned those four hits into three runs. "They have a very athletic lineup," Tomlin said. "They don't chase pitches and if you make a mistake in the middle of the plate they can change the game." Tomlin's start Tuesday marked his 35th consecutive start walking two or fewer batters. That's the longest streak in franchise history and the second-longest active streak in the majors, behind Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw's streak of 45 such games.

OF Austin Jackson's home run in the third inning was his first as a member of the Indians. It was also Jackson's first home run as a member of any team since Oct. 1, 2015, when he hit one as a member of the Cubs.

OF Michael Brantley, who only played in 11 games in an injury-plagued 2016 season, has played in 16 of the Indians' 19 games. The three games Brantley didn't play were scheduled off days as he builds up to playing every day after missing most of last year. Brantley doesn't look like a player who missed most of last season. He is hitting .306 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. "He doesn't look like he's missed much of a beat at all," said manager Terry Francona. "When they get him out, it's because they got him out, not because of something (physical)."