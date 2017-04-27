RHP Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high eight batters in six innings to get the win on Wednesday. He gave up four runs on two two-run homer by DH Evan Gattis and C Brian McCann. The McCann home run was particularly frustrating to Bauer. "The pitch was right where I wanted it, but apparently it was right where he wanted it, too," said Bauer, who is now 6-0 with 2.61 ERA in six career starts vs. the Astros. Bauer is the second pitcher in major league history to go 6-0 in his first six starts against Houston. The other is Art Mahaffey of the Phillies from 1962 to 1964.

RHP Cody Allen, who is averaging 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his eight appearances, got the last four outs of the game to pick up his fourth save of the season. He retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out Houston's No. 3 hitter Carlos Correa and No. 4 hitter Brian McCann to end the game. "He's got plus stuff and is really tough on left-handers with his breaking ball that is hard to pick up," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "The entire league is punching out against him. I prefer when we play Cleveland that he doesn't pitch."

LHP Andrew Miller had an odd seventh inning on Wednesday. Miller threw 35 pitches in a hitless and scoreless inning in which he faced six batters and struck out the side. An error by 1B Carlos Santana contributed to numerous extra pitches in the inning for Miller, who with the bases loaded struck out SS Carlos Correa and C Brian McCann to end the inning. "They pushed him, but you saw his competitiveness," Indians manager Terry Francona. "He reached back for some good stuff."

OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. During his hitting streak, Brantley is batting .381 (16-for-42) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs. Brantley missed most of last year due to a shoulder surgery, but he's back hitting the way he did in 2014, when he finished third in the American League MVP voting after he batted .327 with 200 hits, 45 doubles, 29 home runs, 97 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. "Getting him back in name is one thing. Getting him back as the player he was (before the injury) makes it even more impressive," Indians manager Terry Francona said.