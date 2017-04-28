RHP Corey Kluber struck out 10 in seven innings to get the win. Kluber gave up three runs on seven hits in the first three innings, and no runs on one hit in the last four innings. "He had a really good changeup, and as he got into the game he got really good," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "Giving us seven innings gave us a chance."

SS Francisco Lindor got one of the biggest hits of the season for the Indians with two outs in the seventh inning when he belted a two-run home run off RHP Chris Devenski that turned a 3-2 Houston lead into an eventual 4-3 Cleveland win. "Sometimes you need good players to step up," said Indians manager Terry Francona. Lindor's home run traveled an estimated 456 feet. "I'm not supposed to be hitting the ball that far, but as soon as I hit it I knew it was out. It felt great to get us a win like that," Lindor said.

C Yan Gomes had two of the biggest plays of the game, both defensive plays. In the fourth inning Gomes, from his knees, threw out OF Norichika Aoki trying to steal second. In the ninth inning, 2B Jose Altuve led off with an infield single, then tried to steal second, but again Gomes threw him out. That play was huge in a one-run game, because the next two Astros hitters singled. "It was a good throw and a good tag," said Altuve. "We pitchout so infrequently because our catchers throw so well," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

RHP Cody Allen's four-out save in Wednesday's game was his 17th save in which he recorded four or more outs. His ERA in those games is 0.77. Allen came back and got a more conventional three-out save on Thursday. In his nine appearances, this year Allen has pitched nine innings and has 18 strikeouts and one walk.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will start for the Indians Friday night vs. Seattle. Carrasco (2-1, 1.65) has pitched into the sixth inning and allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first four starts. His 1.65 ERA ranks sixth in the American League.