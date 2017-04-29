RHP Danny Salazar will start Saturday's game. Salazar leads the American League with an average of 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings. With 577 career strikeouts, Salazar needs five on Saturday to pass RHP Corey Kluber (581) for second most strikeouts by an Indians pitcher in his first 90 career appearances. Herb Score is first with 616.

C Yan Gomes is only hitting .188, but he's drawing rave reviews for his defense. Gomes has thrown out a major league-high 54 percent of attempted base stealers (7-for-13). "Catchers have so much impact on the game," manager Terry Francona said. "I've told him that there's so many ways he can help us win besides hitting."

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched eight innings, giving up three runs, six hits and no walks with with seven strikeouts but still took the loss. All the runs Carrasco allowed came on two home runs, a two-run shot by 2B Robinson Cano and a solo homer by OF Ben Gamel. "Two bad pitches. I missed my spot both times," Carrasco said. Manager Terry Francona, "Carlos made two mistakes, but when he goes eight and only gives up three, you figure we have a good chance to win that game," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Michael Brantley, whose 10-game hitting streak was snapped Thursday night, was given a scheduled day off Friday. He missed most of last year due to a shoulder injury and manager Terry Francona is trying to gradually work him back into playing on an everyday basis. "He feels good,' Francona said. "I don't want him not to play, but I want to do what's right for the long haul."