RHP Danny Salazar gave up three runs and three hits in the first inning on Saturday, then held Seattle hitless and scoreless in the next 5 1/3 innings before being removed from the game in the seventh inning. He retired 17 of the last 20 batters he faced. The only three batters he failed to retired reached base on walks. "I just tried to hold them right there. Attack the zone and get a lot of ground balls," Salazar said. Salazar had six strikeouts, giving him 583 for his career. That's the second most ever by an Indians pitcher in his first 90 appearances, behind Herb Score's 616.

3B Jose Ramirez's two-run double drove in two of the Indians' four first-inning runs on Saturday. Ramirez has 21 RBIs this season. That's the most RBIs through the Indians' first 23 games of a season since Juan Gonzalez had 26 in 2001. "He's just a good hitter," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indians during the offseason, is hitting .210 and off to a slow start, which has been his history. But manager Terry Francona is not worried. "A lot of players are like that," Francona said. "But he's swinging more aggressively now. He'll be fine. I think we'll look up at some point and say, 'Whoa, he did that in a hurry.' And when he does, he will take our team to another level."

LHP Andrew Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. He has had opposing teams scoreless in all 10 of his appearances this season. His 11 2/3 scoreless innings streak is the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Masahiro Tanaka's streak of 12 scoreless innings for the New York Yankees.