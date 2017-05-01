SS Francisco Lindor's home run in the first inning was his seventh of the year. Last year he didn't hit his seventh home run until June 12. Lindor is the first shortstop in Indians history to hit seven or more home runs in the month of April. Lindor also has 16 extra-base hits. That's the most by an Indians player in April since Juan Gonzalez had 18 in 2001.

RHP Trevor Bauer will start for the Indians Monday in Detroit. In 12 career appearances vs. the Tigers Bauer has a 7.24 ERA.

OF Abraham Almonte had three hits, including a triple, and had two RBIs on Sunday. In 10 games at Progressive Field this year Almonte is hitting.375 (12-for-32), with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

C Roberto Perez entered Sunday's game with just three hits for the season, and then he matched that total in Sunday's game. Perez was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. The three hits raised Perez's batting average from .115 to .200. "It's good to see him back out there and being successful," said manager Terry Francona of Perez, who is the backup to C Yan Gomes.

RHP Josh Tomlin had just a so-so start Sunday, but he was the beneficiary of a monster offensive game by his teammates. Tomlin gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings, but thanks to the Indians' eight-run third inning, Tomlin got the win, improving his record to 2-3. "That was huge," he said. "Especially for a guy like me who is prone to giving up the long ball. With a big lead like that I can just concentrate on going out there and throwing strikes."

OF Michael Brantley, who missed all but 11 games last year with a shoulder injury, belted a two-run home run to cap the Indians' eight-run third inning. It's Brantley's fifth home run of the year. It's the first time in his career he has hit five home runs in April, and it ties his career high for most home runs in any month. He also hit five in May of 2014. Brantley is hitting .308 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. "Not a lot of guys can miss a full year and come back and pick up right where they left off," said RHP Josh Tomlin of Brantley.