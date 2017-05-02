RHP Zach McAllister is a serviceable long relief pitcher, which he showed Monday night at Detroit. McAllister was brought in after RHP Trevor Bauer gave up a single and a double to start the fifth inning. He gave up a two-run single on his first pitch but nobody scored after that as McAllister worked two innings. He had four strikeouts and allowed only one other hit.

2B Jason Kipnis has a .191 batting average for nine games since he came off the disabled last on April 21, having recovered from a right shoulder strain. He was held out Monday against Detroit LHP Daniel Norris. "He's not very far away (from getting on track)," manager Terry Francona said. "Knowing Kip, he's like one good swing from it. That's normally how he is."

2B Michael Martinez is being spotted very effectively by manager Terry Francona. Martinez is a versatile player who doesn't provide a lot of offense but fits well defensively at a number of position. Monday night he was at second base, and he walked and singled his first two times up before striking out twice. He is batting .250.

RHP Trevor Bauer has been knocked around for 13 runs in 12 innings over two starts against Detroit this season. He went four-plus inning Monday night, allowing seven runs on seven hits. "He had a lot of deep counts," manager Terry Francona said. "Sometimes he gets himself in a situation where, a lot of hitters are in deep counts and he has to make a pitch and after they've seen four, five, six pitches, you've gotta make almost a perfect pitch. Every once in a while he does, but when he doesn't, they squared up a lot of balls."

DH Edwin Encarnacion might be getting into the swing of things after a slow start that saw his batting average hover around .200. Encarnacion singled twice Monday night, the second driving in Cleveland's only run in the third inning of a 7-1 loss at Detroit. He had gone hitless against left-handed pitching until singling in the first inning off Tigers LHP Daniel Norris.

CF Austin Jackson had to come out for a pinch runner in the ninth inning Monday night. He jammed his toe on the first base bag beating out a ground single to short leading off. Manager Terry Francona said, "It kind of looked like he pushed (the toe) up. He's getting it looked at." There was no immediate word whether Jackson would miss the Tuesday night game.