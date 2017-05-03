RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. Armstrong pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief while striking out three. He appeared in four games prior to being optioned April 14 and was 1-0 with an 8.44 ERA. Manager Terry Francona wanted an eighth option in the bullpen. "He handled the 'sent down' well," Francona said. "It's nice to be able to call him back up because I don't think he deserved to get sent down."

RHP Corey Kluber lasted only three innings in his start at Detroit on Tuesday, surrendering five runs on seven hits. He left the game with lower back discomfort. Kluber will be examined again Wednesday. Manager Terry Francona indicated Kluber has been fighting back soreness for weeks. "I thought it would be unfair to leave him in (longer)," Francona said. "You worry he's going to hurt his arm or something. We'll know more tomorrow."

3B Jose Ramirez reached base three more times Tuesday, lifting his on-base percentage to .387. Ramirez had a single and two walks against the Tigers, with both free passes coming agianst starter Justin Verlander. Ramirez had a .409 average against the Detroit ace and Verlander was careful not to give him any fat pitches. Ramirez has been Cleveland's most consistent hitter, batting .320 with six homers and 21 RBIs.

DH Edwin Encarnacion saw his 18-game streak of reaching base safely come to an end Tuesday. He was 0-for-4 in the 5-2 loss to Detroit. Despite the streak, Encarnacion has not really heated up. The team's cleanup hitter is batting .204 with four homers and 10 RBI. He's walked 17 times, boosting his on-base percentage to .336.

CF Austin Jackon was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left big toe hyper-extension. Jackson jammed the toe running the bases during Monday's game in Detroit. Jackson is batting .273 with a homer and two RBIs in 12 games. Lonnie Chisenhall started in center field Tuesday. "He thought he could play in three or four days but he wasn't sure and neither were we, so we felt like, we'll get a pitcher here," manager Terry Francona said.