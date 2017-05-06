RHP Trevor Bauer will be moved back to a Monday start at Toronto. Bauer is struggling with a 7.67 ERA in five starts. "That will give him some time with Mickey (pitching coach Callaway) this week. He may even be able to throw another side (session). With Clev (Mike Clevinger) making the jump, and keeping him on his schedule, we thought that made sense."

RHP Mike Clevinger will be the Sunday starter for the Indians. Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger will arrive Saturday in Kansas City and start the final game of this series. Clevinger is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts with Triple A-Columbus.

DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his fourth career home run off Royals RHP Jason Hammel in the fourth inning Friday night. He also doubled in the ninth. He has a .320 lifetime batting average against the Royals with a .588 on-base percentage. He has an active 15-game on-base streak against the Royals.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who starts Saturday, is 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in his first two road starts. He is 9-4 with a 4.33 ERA in 21 career appearances against the Royals.