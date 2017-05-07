DH Carlos Santana was hitless in 14 at-bats, striking out seven times, against Royals closer Kelvin Herrera before homering with two-out in the ninth. "I hope he hits a home run," Indians manager Terry Francona said when Santana came to the plate. "The one thing with velocity, he can hit anybody's velocity. He knows, regardless of what happens, he's going to play tomorrow. Even though he hadn't done it, I always feel like he's going to."

RHP Cody Allen picked up his 100th career save, working around a walk and a single in the ninth. He is 8-for-8 in save situations this year. "I think our record's pretty good after the seventh, if we keep it close, because those guys do a good job down there," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I think we view them as weapons."

RHP Josh Tomlin gave up one run on three hits over seven innings. He dropped his ERA from 8.87 to 7.12 in a no-decision. "We have a great offense," Tomlins said. "We know we do. So, my job is just to go out there and compete for as long as I can and hand it over when Tito (manager Terry Francona) tells me to."

LHP Andrew Miller maneuvered around an error in the eighth, retiring the next three batters. Miller is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 12 outings, covering 14 2/3 innings.