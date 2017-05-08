RHP Joe Colon was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make roster space for RHP Mike Clevinger. Colon was promoted Wednesday from Columbus, but did not appear in a game. Colon had a 0.87 ERA and three saves in nine relief appearances in the International League.

2B Jason Kipnis is showing signs of his bat coming alive with a pair of two-hit games Friday and Saturday. Kipnis, who is hitting .184 after going hitless in four at-bats Sunday, played in only two Cactus League games before being shut down with a right shoulder rotator cuff strain and began the season on the disabled list. He was activated April 21. "Kipnis is such a good hitter that it's inevitable that he's going to get going," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Trevor Bauer will start Monday in Toronto on six days' rest. He is 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in four career appearances against the Blue Jays. He is 1-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three road starts this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger allowed one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his first start of the season. He struck out five and walked four. "I just commanded the bottom half of the zone," Clevinger said. "It was controlled intensity. I wasn't trying to throw 95-96 every pitch. It was finding my rhythm, finding the lower half of the zone and then trying to repeat that. It's awesome to be back with these guys. I missed these guys, missed the defense and the bats."

LF Michael Brantley sprained his right ankle in the fourth inning while hitting the first base bag after a swinging bunt. Manager Terry Francona said he is hopeful Brantley will not miss more than a game or two. He said it is "not the dreaded high-ankle sprain."