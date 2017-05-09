RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus Monday after INF/OF Yandy Diaz was recalled from the Clippers. In five relief outings with Cleveland this season, Armstrong was 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA. In five games in relief with Columbus this season, he was 0-0 with one save and a 4.26 ERA.

INF/OF Yandy Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Columbus Monday and started the 4-2 loss Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in left field, batting seventh. He was 0-for-3 with a walk. RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to the Clippers to make room for him. Diaz, 25, provides versatility. Before being optioned to Columbus on April 20, he started 15 games at third base for Cleveland, batting .236 (13-for-55) with nine runs, one double and two RBIs. In 12 games with the Clippers, he batted .395 (17-for-43) with nine runs, four doubles, one homer and nine RBIs.

DH Edwin Encarnacion, signed as a free agent in the offseason, made his first appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays, his former team, Monday in the opener of a three-game series. Encarnacion was 2-for-3 with a walk but struck out with a runner on base and one out in the eighth inning of the 4-2 loss to Toronto. A video tribute to Encarnacion was played before the game and he received a standing ovation when he came to bat to lead off the second inning and singled. "I thought it was really classy by them," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It looked like he was touched. I thought it was nice all the way around." Encarnacion said: "I wasn't expecting the reception that I got. But then, when they stood up, that huge group of fans that stood for me, they gained not only my respect, but also the respect of all the other players that were there and that saw it and heard it."

RHP Carlos Carrasco will make his 150th career appearance -- and 116th start --Tuesday when he starts against the Blue Jays on five days of rest. In his previous start, May 3 at Detroit, he earned his third win of the season when he held the Tigers to two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out five in the 3-2 victory. He will be making his sixth career appearance (and fifth start) against Toronto. He is 2-1 with a 6.28 earned-run average against the Blue Jays. He is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA at the Rogers Centre, where he struck out 14 in 7 1/3 innings June 30. He has won all three of his road starts this season and his 1.83 ERA ranks second in the American League for road ERA.