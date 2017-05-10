RHP Danny Salazar (2-3, 4.28 ERA) starts the finale of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. The 27-year-old is coming off a loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday when he allowed two runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Salazar ranks third in the American League with 49 strikeouts. He is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays. It will be his first start against Toronto since Aug. 31, 2015, when he earned the win at Rogers Centre by allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 10 in seven innings.

DH Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday since leaving them to sign with Cleveland as a free agent. He received a standing ovation before he batted in the second inning Monday and again Tuesday. Encarnacion was 0-for-3 with two walks to end his four-game hitting streak in which he was 6-for-13.

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out seven without allowing a walk over seven innings for the third time this season when he earned the 6-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He has allowed more than one walk only once in seven starts this season. It was a close game until the Indians broke it open with a three-run homer by former Blue Jay player C Yan Gomes in the eighth inning. "He pitched the majority of that game where, if you make a mistake, they're right there, and he was really good," manager Terry Francona said. "He's been really good, he continues to be. ...He's obviously pitching with a lot of confidence, and he should. He is in a good place. He's been consistent in his routines."

LHP Andrew Miller pitched a perfect eighth inning Tuesday in the 6-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 14th runless outing of the season. He has gone 25 games without allowing an earned run. The last earned run he allowed was Sept. 7 against the Houston Astros, a span of 29 innings. He did not record a strikeout Tuesday for only the third appearance this season.

LF Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) was injured Sunday during the 1-0 victory over the Royals at Kansas City and is listed as day-to-day. He is unlikely to see playing time during the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. INF/OF Yandy Diaz, who was recalled Monday from Triple-A Columbus, started his second straight game in left field Tuesday.