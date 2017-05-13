RHP Corey Kluber, who was placed on the disabled list on May 3 with a lower back strain, is not close to being activated. Manager Terry Francona said there is no timetable for Kluber's return, and there won't be until he is able to begin throwing off a mound, which he hasn't yet done.

1B Carlos Santana drew two walks in four plate appearances. It's the fifth time this season Santana has drawn two walks in a game. Since the beginning of the 2011 season, Santana has drawn two walks in a game 140 times, the second most in the majors in that span behind Joey Votto, who has done it 155 times.

C Yan Gomes' offensive resurgence continued Friday as he went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. Gomes has hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games, batting .381 over that span, and raising his season average from .067 to .250.

OF Abraham Almonte was not in the lineup Friday. Almonte suffered a strained right biceps muscle while swinging the bat in a game Wednesday in Toronto. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn't think it's a disabled list situation. "He thinks he could play (Saturday)," Francona said

RHP Josh Tomlin only made one mistake, but it cost his team the game. Tomlin gave up a first-pitch home run to 3B Miguel Sano, the third batter of Friday's game, and that was the only run in a 1-0 loss to the Twins. "I was trying to go away with a fastball, but the ball leaked back over the plate. It was a nonquality pitch, and the way he's swinging the bat, you can't do that," said Tomlin, who pitched eight innings, allowing one run on six hits, with seven strikeouts and one walk. "He's good. He had our guys confused. He preys on over-aggressive swings," said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

LHP Andrew Miller has pitched 16 2/3 scoreless innings to begin the season. That's the most by an Indians pitcher since RHP Doug Jones pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the 1990 season. Miller's 14 consecutive scoreless appearances to start the season is the longest such streak by an Indians pitcher since RHP Paul Shuey had 15 straight scoreless appearances to start the 2002 season.