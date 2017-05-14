1B Carlos Santana tripled in the third inning. The hit snapped Santana's 0-for-10 hitless streak. It was Santana's first triple of the season and the 11th of his career.

C Yan Gomes, who hit .176 in April, is batting .375 in May. But it's Gomes' defense that has been an even bigger highlight over the last month. Gomes threw out two more attempted base stealers Saturday, and has throw out 9-of-18 would-be base stealers this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger was his own worst enemy in the fourth inning. Clevinger walked the first two batters in the inning, then fielded a bunt and threw wildly to first base for an error. Clevinger capped his nightmare inning by also throwing two wild pitches. The result was a three-run rally that was the difference in the 4-1 loss to the Twins.

OF Michael Brantley had two of the Indians' three hits in Saturday's game. Brantley singled in the first inning and singled in the ninth inning. Brantley has hit safely in 10 of 12 home games this year and is hitting .340 at Progressive Field.