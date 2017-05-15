INF Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. Gonzalez is a primarily a shortstop but also appeared in games at second base, third base and the outfield at Columbus. In 134 at-bats at Columbus, he hit .269 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. "He's a good defender, especially at shortstop, where he's really good," said manager Terry Francona. "He's reliable and he can move around and even play some outfield."

OF Brandon Guyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain. "He was going to miss a minimum of five to seven days so the DL was an easy call," manager Terry Francona said.

2B Jason Kipnis, who had been hitting mostly sixth in the lineup since being activated off the disabled list on April 21, was moved up to the leadoff spot Sunday. "The leadoff spot fits his personality. I think it will be good for him, maybe get him jumpstarted," said manager Terry Francona of Kipnis, who was hitting .155 with no home runs and six RBIs in 71 at-bats. Kipnis made his manager look like a genius, going 4-for-5, with two home runs and four RBIs. "It's safe to say we needed to shake things up because we haven't been hitting as well as we can," Kipnis said. "We know what kind of offense we're capable of having. We can put up crooked numbers with the best of them when we're going right."

UTL Michael Martinez was designated for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for INF Erik Gonzalez, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Martinez appeared in 15 games, and was (4-for-11).

RHP Trevor Bauer struck out seven and did not walk a batter in six innings. Bauer gave up three runs on seven hits. "He pitched really well. No walks, seven strikeouts. His strikes-to-balls ratio was really good," manager Terry Francona said. In two starts against Minnesota this year, Bauer is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA. In his other five starts, he is 1-4 with an 8.44 ERA.

1B Carlos Santana, who had hit leadoff in all of the Indians' 35 games, was moved to the No. 5 spot Sunday as manager Terry Francona tried to coax some production out of a lineup that had scored three or fewer runs in nine of the Indians' last 11 games prior to Sunday. "It has not been a good 10 days for us offensively. I thought this made some sense. We'll see," said Francona. Santana responded by hitting a home run in the third inning.

OF Daniel Robertson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus to replace OF Brandon Guyer, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Robertson, 31, was in the major league spring training camp as a non-roster invitee and hit .328 in 25 games. A strained hamstring caused him to miss the first month of the regular season at Columbus. In four games with Columbus, he hit .467 (7-for-15). "He hit well in spring training. He brings some energy, which should help us," said manager Terry Francona. Robertson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

LHP Andrew Miller threw 2/3 of a scoreless inning to extend his season-opening scoreless innings streak to 17 1/3 innings. That's the longest streak to start a season by an Indians reliever since Doug Jones had a 20-inning streak to start the 1990 season. Going back to Sept. 8 of last year, Miller has 26 consecutive scoreless appearances, the second longest in franchise history. Paul Assenmacher had 30 consecutive scoreless appearances from June 18 to Aug. 26, 1997.