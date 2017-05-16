RHP Corey Kluber threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Monday. Kluber has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a lower back strain. Manager Terry Francona said the progression for Kluber will be to pitch a full-fledged bullpen session, then a simulated game, and then make a minor-league rehab start.

OF Abraham Almonte was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a right biceps strain. "We'll have to put him on the disabled list," said manager Terry Francona.

DH Edwin Encarnacion has been moved out of the cleanup spot in the Indians' lineup. Encarnacion, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indians as a free agent, has been mired in a season-long slump. Encarnacion went 0-for-5 Monday and is now hitting .198 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. He has one homer and one RBI in the month of May and is hitting .167 (7-42) in his last 12 games. Monday marked the first time this season he did not hit cleanup. "I just thought that until he gets going maybe we'd move him out of the cleanup spot," manager Terry Francona said. "I don't think he's putting pressure on himself. He's not slamming helmets or anything like that. He's just frustrated about how things are going."

RHP Carlos Carrasco was removed from Monday's game in the fourth inning with left pectoral tightness. "Nobody thinks it was anything more than that, but he wasn't letting it go," said Indians manager Terry Francona of Carrasco, who in 3 2/3 innings gave up five runs on six hits and three walks. "We'll know more tomorrow but we're hoping a couple days will remedy it."

LHP Andrew Miller gave up his first run of the season in the eighth inning Monday. The run snapped his streak of 15 shutout appearances and 18 scoreless innings to start the season. A leadoff walk eventually led to Logan Morrison's sacrifice fly off Miller. "There's a saying about leadoff walks, and it tends to be true. It wasn't good on my part to start the inning that way," said Miller, whose scoreless-innings streak was the longest by an Indians pitcher to start the season since Doug Jones pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings to start the 1990 season.