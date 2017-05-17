RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. This is Armstrong's third stint with the Indians this year. In five relief appearances over his first two stints with Cleveland, he had a 5.63 ERA.

OF Yandy Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. In his two stints with the Indians this season, Diaz played third base and left field. In 64 at-bats, he hit .203 with three RBIs. Manager Terry Francona said the Indians haven't yet determined what position Diaz will play at Columbus.

SS Francisco Lindor leads all major league shortstops with nine home runs. Lindor is also third among shortstops with 21 RBIs, trailing only Houston's Carlos Correa (23) and Tampa Bay's Tim Beckham (22).

RHP Danny Salazar had an odd start Tuesday. He pitched five innings and struck out nine. But he also gave up four home runs. "Vexing," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Salazar's outing. "He's got good enough stuff to punch out nine. He gives up six hits, but four of them are home runs. When he made a mistake he really paid for it."

OF Abraham Almonte was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday due to a strained right biceps. "He had an MRI today, but we don't have any timetable on how long he will be out," manager Terry Francona said.

OF Bradley Zimmer, the Indians' first round pick and the 21st player taken overall in the 2014 draft, was called up from Triple-A Columbus. He made his major league debut Tuesday night, playing center field and hitting ninth. "It's a feeling that is hard to put into words. Something I'll never forget," Zimmer said when he found out he was being called up to the big leagues. In 126 at-bats at Columbus, Zimmer was hitting .294 with a .532 slugging percentage and .902 OPS. In his debut Tuesday night, Zimmer was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.

RHP Carlos Frias was designated for assignment by the Indians on Tuesday. He was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Triple-A Columbus this year.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was removed from Monday's game in the fourth inning with a left pectoral strain, was not placed on the disabled list. Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will be given two extra days off until his next start, which is scheduled to be Tuesday in Cincinnati. "He thinks he'll be more than ready to make that start," Francona said.