RHP Corey Kluber will throw a simulated game on Saturday at Progressive Field against hitters from Class A Lake County. Kluber is scheduled for two innings and, depending on his response, could pitch in a rehab game for his next outing. Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 3 with a lower back strain.

RHP Trevor Bauer recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, marking his most since he also recorded nine at Kansas City on Oct. 1, 2016. He became the first pitcher to win his first seven career starts against the Astros and the first pitcher to win his first seven career starts against a single opponent since RHP Chien-Ming Wang started 7-0 against the Seattle Mariners. Bauer is 7-0 with a 2.89 ERA against Houston.

RHP Carlos Carrasco threw a bullpen session and is on pace to make his next start on Tuesday in Cincinnati. He left his previous start on May 15 with left pectoral tightness.

OF Austin Jackson (right big toe hyperextension) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus at Louisville. Jackson served as the designated hitter and finished 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. Jackson is scheduled to play again Sunday and Tuesday before his status is re-evaluated.