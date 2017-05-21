RHP Cody Allen faced three batters in the ninth inning on Saturday against the Astros en route to his 12th save of the season and 104th of his career. His career saves total, all with the Indians, is tied for fourth in club history with RHP Jose Mesa.

RHP Mike Clevinger set a career high for strikeouts with eight while pitching a career-best seven innings on Saturday against the Astros. Clevinger had struck out five batters four times previously and worked 5 2/3 innings twice. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before Astros RF Josh Reddick reached on an error with one out in the fourth inning.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall clubbed his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning on Saturday against the Astros. Chisenhall, who also homered in the series opener, has hit home runs in consecutive games for the third time this season and has four homers and eight RBIs in his last six games. He's batting .368 (7-for-19) during that span.

LF Michael Brantley finished 2-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday against the Astros to extend his hitting streak to five games. In the last 27 games, Brantley is batting .314 (33-for-105) with 18 runs, six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs. The Indians improved to 21-13 when he plays.