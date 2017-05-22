RHP Corey Kluber completed a 50-pitch simulated game on Saturday at Progressive Field and will throw a bullpen on Monday before being re-evaluated. Kluber is tentatively scheduled to make a rehab start on Thursday. He landed on the 10-day disabled list on May 3 with a lower back strain.

RHP Danny Salazar worked 5 2/3 innings, his longest outing this month, and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in a win against Houston on Sunday. It marked the first time since May 5 that Salazar has allowed fewer than five runs. Salazar (3-4) also produced his first victory in May.

C Yan Gomes recorded an RBI double and a three-run home run in consecutive plate appearances Sundayfor his first game with multiple extra-base hits since April 23, 2016. Gomes also tied his career high of five RBIs, previously accomplished twice. He leads American League catchers with eight doubles and is batting .367 (22-for-60) with nine runs, eight doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs over his last 21 games.

DH Edwin Encarnacion finished 2-for-4 with a double and a walk plus a season-high three runs scored in Sunday's win against Houston. Encarnacion scored following each of his first three plate appearances, producing a double, a walk and a run-scoring single in succession. The last time Encarnacion reached base three times in a game came on May 8 against his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays.