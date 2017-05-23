C Yan Gomes is showing signs of turning things around at the plate. On Sunday, he doubled and homered at Houston, and since April 17, he is hitting .367 (22-for-60) with eight doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs. “He’s back to being that guy that we knew, an aggressive swinger who if you make a mistake can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a nice guy to have sitting at the bottom of the order.” Gomes went 0-for-4 on Monday night.

RHP Carlos Frias was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. Frias has been designated for assignment by the Indians on May 16. He was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Columbus this year.

RHP Josh Tomlin (2-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings on Monday night. He fanned four without issuing a walk. Tomlin allowed six earned runs in only 2 1/3 innings in his last start versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday. “I felt good my last start, but stuff just kind of snowballed in a hurry,” Tomlin said. “Same thing here. I get a quick out in the seventh, then two quick hits. I’ve got to do a better job limiting the damage.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco left his last start after 3 2/3 innings with pectoral tightness, but he is expected to start Tuesday night as scheduled against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. “No issues, he’s been fine the whole week,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We just backed him up a couple days. Once he got examined, he felt pretty good. If something was going the wrong direction, you would you get a pretty good indication pretty quickly.” Carrasco will be facing the Reds for the first time since July 29, 2015. He’s 2-0 lifetime against them with a 4.09 ERA. Carrasco allowed five runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings versus Tampa Bay before the pectoral tightness forced him to exit.

OF Austin Jackson will make his third rehab assignment for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night. Jackson who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 2 with a hyperextended big toe, is 3-for-6 with a homer and two RBIs in two games for the Clippers.