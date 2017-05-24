2B Jason Kipnis is batting .216 for the season, but coming into Tuesday night's game in Cincinnati, he had a .371 batting average in the leadoff spot with two doubles, five homers and 10 RBIs. In his past eight games, Kipnis has hit .405 batting leadoff. "It's been good for Kip," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It gets the right guy locked in right away. He looks forward to getting that extra at-bat." Kipnis had a rough night in the leadoff spot Tuesday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.

RHP Mike Clevinger's spot in the rotation appears to be temporary until RHP Corey Kluber returns from the disabled list. However, Clevinger is pitching as if he wants to stay. In four appearances including three starts, Clevinger is 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA with 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. Indians manager Terry Francona said the club will discuss Clevinger's role when the team returns home this week. "We want to discuss every option rather than waiting until (Kluber) is back," Francona said. "We want to listen to everyone's opinion. Just the fact that we're having the conversation says a lot about how's he's pitched."

1B Edwin Encarnacion really wanted to play in this week's series against the Reds, his former club, according to manager Terry Francona. After just missing a homer in Monday's series opener when his 428-foot blast sailed foul, Encarnacion reached the left field bleachers with a fair ball on Tuesday for a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. In the fifth, Encarnacion homered on a 3-2 pitch from Amir Garrett, giving him his first multi-homer game this season and the 26th of his career. "He really wanted to play, and I like that," Francona said. "I was really happy to have a guy who wanted to play that bad. I'm glad I didn't rest him."

RHP Carlos Carrasco was pitching on seven days' rest Tuesday after leaving his last start in the fourth inning with left pectoral tightness. After allowing three runs on four hits in the first two innings on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, Carrasco settled down and retired 10 straight in one stretch and 13 of the final 15 batters he faced in a game the Indians eventually won 8-7. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and yielded four runs.