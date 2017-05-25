RHP Corey Kluber (strained lower back) will throw about 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, after which Indians officials will decide whether to activated him off the disabled list or give him another rehab start. Kluber has been on the DL since May 3.

1B Carlos Santana accounted for virtually all of the Indians' offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Santana also started what appeared to be a game-ending 3-6-3 double play in the ninth inning, only to have it overturned by video review. "It was about as bang-bang as it can get, but Carlos still made a great play," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Cody Allen's blown save Wednesday was his first of the season. Allen was 13-for-13 in save opportunities this year and 22-for-22 going back to his last blown save, which occurred Aug. 17, 2016. Zack Cozart's two-run single after an apparent game-ending double play was overturned by video review, snapped Allen's streak. Allen didn't blame the blown save on his having to regroup after thinking the game was over. "Cozart hit a good pitch. It wasn't because of that (recovering from the overturned call)," Allen said.

OF Austin Jackson (hyperextended left big toe) is expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday. Jackson is scheduled to play for Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since May 2.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from the starting lineup. He is being evaluated for a possible head injury. He was replaced in the starting lineup by OF Daniel Robertson.