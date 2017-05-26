RHP Corey Kluber (lower back strain) was scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday night, but the game was postponed. Kluber is now set to start Friday for Columbus. If he gets through that outing with no setbacks, it is possible he could be activated off the disabled list sometime next week. Kluber has been out since May 3.

RHP Mike Clevinger will start Friday against Kansas City. Clevinger was scheduled to start Thursday against Cincinnati, but that game has been postponed. Clevinger has been impressive since replacing RHP Corey Kluber in the rotation after Kluber was placed on the disabled list May 3. In three starts and one relief appearance, Clevinger is 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA while holding opposing teams to a .111 batting average.

OF Austin Jackson (hyperextended left big toe) could be activated off the disabled list Friday. He was scheduled to play right field for Triple-A Columbus in a rehab appearance Thursday. Jackson has been on the DL since May 2.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall has been placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. "He was experiencing concussion symptoms (Wednesday)," manager Terry Francona said. "He got tested and was found to have a lower grade concussion." The Indians still aren't sure when Chisenhall got the concussion, but they back-dated placing him on the DL to Monday, meaning he is eligible to come off the DL on Monday.