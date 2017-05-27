RHP Corey Kluber made a rehab start for Double-A Akron on Friday night. Kluber has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a lower back strain. At Akron, Kluber pitched five scoreless innings on one hit, with one strikeout and no walks. "He said he felt good," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "We'll sit down with him tomorrow and see what the next step is."

SS Francisco Lindor's third-inning RBI single on Friday night extended his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak, Lindor is hitting .295 (13-for-44). He is batting .320 at home, although just eight of his 23 RBIs have come at Progressive Field.

RHP Mike Clevinger made two bad pitches and it cost him four runs on Friday night. Leading 4-0 in the fourth inning, Clevinger gave up a three-run homer to DH Brandon Moss in the fourth inning and a solo home run by 3B Mike Moustakas in the fifth. "It's a shame because he threw the ball well. The damage was done on two swings," manager Terry Francona said. Clevinger said, "It's a hard pill to swallow because I feel like I let the guys down."

OF Austin Jackson has been activated off the disabled list. Jackson had been on the DL since May 2 with a hyperextended left big toe. Jackson takes the roster spot of OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday. Jackson made a pinch-hitting appearance Friday in the ninth inning but struck out to end the game.