RHP Corey Kluber is expected to be activated off the disabled list on June 1, and he will start that day against Oakland. Kluber has been on the DL since May 3 with a lower back strain. Kluber made a rehab start with Double-A Akron on Friday night, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. "He was almost too good," manager Terry Francona said. "He only threw 47 pitches, so he went to the pen and threw another 15."

RHP Danny Salazar struggled again on Saturday, walking five and giving up six hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. After the game, manager Terry Francona hinted that Salazar's spot in the rotation may not be secure. "The walks really hurt. He wasn't commanding the ball the way he wanted to," Francona said. "We'll put our heads together and decide what the next best step is for him." Salazar has failed to pitch six innings in any of his last five starts. In those starts, he is 1-3 with a 6.94 ERA, and 14 walks and eight home runs allowed in 23 1/3 innings.

OF Bradley Zimmer, a left-handed hitter, was not in the starting lineup Saturday because manager Terry Francona did not want to expose the rookie, with only nine major league games under his belt, to crafty Royals LHP Jason Vargas. "He will not be a straight platoon player. We want him to be a 156-game guy per year," Francona said. "But this guy today (Vargas) is tough."

OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-5 on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. Brantley is now hitting .323 in 101 career games against Kansas City.