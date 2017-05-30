SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-4, snapping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. During his hitting streak, Lindor hit .313 (15-for-48) with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.

RHP Cody Allen picked up his 14th save, tying him for the American League lead, but it was far from a clean inning. Allen gave up three hits, including a home run, and the score was 5-3 with runners at first and second when Allen struck out Trevor Plouffe to end the game. "In my opinion, he is one of the best in the game. But sometimes you're going to give up runs. Those things happen," manager Terry Francona said.

DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his 10th home run of the season, a mammoth 451-foot blast over the center-field wall in the fourth inning, extending his season-high hitting streak to eight games. During his streak, Encarnacion is hitting .355 (11-for-31) with three home runs, two doubles and five RBIs.

RHP Carlos Carrasco had one of his better starts of the year, pitching seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Carrasco (5-2, 2.89) has been the Indians' most consistent starter this season. "He's built to log innings, and with his stuff he should be able to do what he's doing," manager Terry Francona said. "I don't think this is just a good streak for him. This is the kind of pitcher he can be." In five career appearances against Oakland, four of them starts, Carrasco is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley's seventh-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games. That's the longest hitting streak by an Indians player this year, and it's Brantley's longest hitting streak since his 15-game streak in September of 2014.