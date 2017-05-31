RHP Trevor Bauer's 14 strikeouts are a career high and the most by an American League pitcher this season. Bauer struck out the side in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. He struck out 10 of the last 12 batters he faced. "I like my strikeouts. Half the balls they put in play were hits so I decided after the fourth I just wasn't going to let them hit the ball anymore," Bauer said.

RHP Danny Salazar, recently moved from the rotation to the bullpen, will be available to pitch in relief for the first time Wednesday, if needed. In 10 starts before being moved out of the rotation, Salazar was 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA, while averaging nearly five walks per nine innings. "This is not our goal, to have him in the pen, but it wasn't getting done," manager Terry Francona said. "You can banish a guy to the pen, send him to the penalty box. We're not going to do that. This is temporary. But right now, he doesn't have a ton of confidence."

3B Jose Ramirez had his third consecutive three-hit game. Over the last three games, Ramirez is 9-for-12 with three doubles and raised his average from .265 to .297. Ramirez is also hitting .393 at Progressive Field, the highest home batting average in the American League.

OF Bradley Zimmer led the Indians' offense with a two-run double and a two-run homer, giving him a career-high four RBIs. In 13 games since being called up from Triple-A Columbus, Zimmer is hitting .314, with two home runs, eight RBIs, three stolen bases, and is played a flawless center field. "He's fun to watch. He's exciting. He's given us a real lift," manager Terry Francona said.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 as he extended his hitting streak to a season high nine games. During his hitting streak, Encarnacion is hitting .371 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs, raising his batting average from .199 to .232.

OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. That's the longest streak by an Indians player this season and it's tied for the second-longest active streak in the majors. Brantley is hitting .345 during the streak.