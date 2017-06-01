RHP Corey Kluber (lower back strain) will be activated off the disabled list and will start Thursday against Oakland. It will be Kluber's first start since May 2. Manager Terry Francona wouldn't say if Kluber will be on a pitch count. "The idea is to win, but we want to set him up for the rest of the season," Francona said. "The goal is getting back to pitching him every fifth day."

SS Francisco Lindor leads the All-Star voting at shortstop, and the Indians' other position starters in the infield and DH are all among the top three in the balloting at their positions. "I think people realize we've got some good players. Hopefully those trends continue," said manager Terry Francona. The last Indians shortstop to be voted the All-Star starter by the fans was Lou Boudreau in 1948.

RHP Mike Clevinger pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, with seven strikeouts and two walks. All the runs Clevinger gave up came on two home runs by A's SS Chad Pinder. "He hung two breaking balls to Pinder, and that was their runs," manager Terry Francona said. "Other than that, he pitched really well."

DH Edwin Encarnacion singled in his last at-bat to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. During his streak, Encarnacion is hitting .368 (14-for-38), with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs.

OF Michael Brantley went 0-for-4, which halted his 14-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak by an Indians player this year. During his streak, Brantley hit .345 (19-for-55), with five doubles and five RBIs.