RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for RHP Corey Kluber, who was activated off the disabled list. In three stints with the Indians this season, Armstrong is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber was activated from the disabled list Thursday, and started the game against the Athletics. It was Kluber's first start since May 2, when he was forced out of a game against Detroit because of a lower back strain that resulted in him being placed on the disabled list the next day. Kluber was outstanding in his return, pitching six scoreless innings on two hits, with 10 strikeouts. He retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced. "To be able to go out there and pitch well without running into any issues, it's a relief," Kluber said. "It gives everyone a lift just to have him back out there," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And then when he pitches like that. His breaking ball was so good. He was crisp right from the get-go."

RHP Danny Salazar, whose struggles have resulted in him being removed from the rotation and sent to the bullpen, made his first relief appearance since that change was made. Manager Terry Francona brought Salazar into the game to pitch the ninth inning, with the Indians leading 8-0. "It was a perfect situation for him," Francona said. "And he came out with intent. It was good to get him into a game. We'll see where it goes from there."

DH Edwin Encarnacion, who has a 10-game hitting streak and started 51 of the Indians' first 52 games, was given a day off Thursday. "He's played a lot, and this seemed like a good time to give him a day," Manager Terry Francona said.

INF Josh Wilson was acquired by the Indians from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash consideration. Wilson was assigned to Triple-A Columbus. Wilson, 36, has spent the 2017 season at Triple-A Round Rock, hitting .329 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 73 at bats.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who will start Friday in Kansas City, is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA versus the Royals this year and 10-4, 3.94 in his career. In his last start against Kansas City, a 10-1 victory May 28, Tomlin pitched a six-hit complete game, allowing one run, with three strikeouts and no walks. Tomlin is averaging an American League-best 0.64 walks per nine innings.

CF Lonnie Chisenhall was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a concussion. Chisenhall had been placed on the 7-day disabled list May 25 retroactive to May 23..