2 months ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
June 3, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 2 months ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nick Goody has a 0.00 ERA in 17 relief appearances since being recalled April 14. "It was a relief pitcher that had options," manager Terry Francona said when they traded for Goody. "That's important. When you go to spring training, having some pitchers that have options are really valuable. The way he's pitched, he's not going anywhere. Goody goes into your bullpen and seems to get everybody out."

DH Edwin Encarnacion singled to lead off the second to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is 15-for-41 in the streak with three home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Josh Tomlin threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 29 batters he faced. He did not walk a Royal. He has walked two or fewer in 42 consecutive starts, which extends his team record. He is 10-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 24 outings, 20 of them starts. He is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts against KC this season.

RHP Carlos Carrasco, who starts Saturday, will be making his sixth road start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.18 ERA on the road.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall may be close to coming back after going on the concussion list May 23. "He worked out," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He has to get OK'd from the doctor. You can't come back from that without it. So when that happens, if it happens tonight, he would play in Akron tomorrow. Then we'll go from there."

