RHP Nick Goody had his streak of 20 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run broken. He gave up a two-run homer to Lorenzo Cain in the fifth inning. "He hung a breaking ball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I don't know if somebody can go through the year not giving up runs because he's been so good."

RHP Danny Salazar will likely draw the starting assignment Wednesday in Colorado. Manager Terry Francona hinted he is leaning in that direction. Salazar went 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts before being dispatched to the bullpen. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings Saturday against the Royals. "When he executes pitches, he can go right through a hitter," Francona said. "But when he doesn't, there is pretty solid contact. We're still working at it."

RHP Carlos Carrasco suffered his first loss since April 28. He allowed five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to Kansas CIty. He limited the Royals to one hit the first four innings. "It looked like when it started to go, it was going quick," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "That's why we got somebody up so fast. His velocity dropped that inning and they were hitting some balls hard."

OF Lonnie Chisenhall cleared the concussion protocol from a doctor. The Indians sent him to Double-A Akron for a rehab assignment. He was scheduled to start in right field Saturday. If all goes well, Chisenhall could rejoin the Indians on Tuesday in Colorado.

