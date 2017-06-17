OF Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Guyer has been out since May 13 with the injury. Guyer is hitting .182 with one home run and five RBIs in 21 games for Cleveland this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in Minnesota. Manager Terry Francona said Clevinger will be called up as the 26th man for the doubleheader, which would leave him still available to make his next start in Baltimore because of the 26th-man rules for doubleheaders. Clevinger needs to be reassigned to Triple-A after the game but isn't subject to the 10-day waiting period to be recalled.

1B Edwin Encarnacion has become the big slugger the Indians wanted for the middle of their lineup. After a slow start in which he hit .200 with four homers in 24 April games, he has resembled the player from his Toronto days. Encarnacion homered Friday for the second time in as many games, a three-run blast that reached the second deck in Target Field. He has hit .337 (30-for-89) with nine homers and 19 RBIs in his last 25 games.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (7-3) hasn't fared well against Minnesota in his career (2-6, 4.76 ERA), but he was in control from the beginning on Friday. He struck out two batters in the first inning and had allowed just one hit and two walks through his first five innings. Carrasco finished 6 1/3 innings and surrendered one run and four hits while striking out seven batters. Five of Carrasco's wins are on the road this season and he owns a 2.89 ERA on the road.

