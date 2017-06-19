3B Giovanny Urshela was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The move was made to add more pitching after Saturday's doubleheader. RHP Shawn Armstrong was called up from Triple-A. Urshela made his season debut in Saturday's doubleheader and went 0-for-4.

RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before Sunday's game in Minnesota as the Indians optioned 3B Giovanny Urshela. Cleveland departs for a four-game series in Baltimore, with no break, after four games in three days against the Twins. Armstrong has pitched in nine games for the Indians this season with a 6.00 ERA.

RHP Trevor Bauer kept the Twins off-balance with a mix of his fastball and biting curve on Sunday. He allowed just two hits and one walk through his first six innings before Minnesota pressured late. Bauer finished seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out eight batters. He is 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA (seven earned runs in 19 1/3 innings) against the Twins this season with 22 strikeouts.

3B Jose Ramirez had another three hits on Sunday and has multiple hits in six straight games. He has eight doubles over that span. In the last 13 games, Ramirez is hitting .414 with nine doubles, four homers and eight RBIs. He leads Cleveland with 21 multi-hit games.

RHP Mike Clevinger was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after Saturday's doubleheader. He allowed one run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in four innings but his outing was cut short by a 1 hour, 15 minute rain delay. Clevinger returned to Columbus after the game because he was the 26th player, but he's expected to make a start in Baltimore next week.

DH Edwin Encarnacion hit two homers and drove in all five of Cleveland's runs in Sunday's win. After a slow start, Encarnacion has been one of the best power hitters in the league. He had three hits Sunday and has six homers and 14 RBIs over his last 10 games. It was his second multi-homer game of the season.

OF Michael Brantley (paternity leave) is expected to join the team Monday in Baltimore for the four-game series. Brantley missed the weekend series against Minnesota after his wife gave birth. Brantley is hitting .296 this season with five homers and 28 RBIs.