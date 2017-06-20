RHP Corey Kluber has pitched well since coming back from a lower back strain. He threw strongly again Monday, stretching his winning streak to three games, tossing a three-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory over the Orioles. Kluber (6-2) gave up three singles and nothing else while striking out 11 as the Orioles simply could not touch him. "(I was) just commanding pitches, really," he said. "I threw the fastball (to) both sides of the plate, and I think that opened up for the off-speed stuff when I needed to throw that."

2B Jason Kipnis is slowly heating up. He went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and now is 6-for-13 during his three-game hitting streak. He became the 90th player to hit a ball on to Eutaw Street (over the right-field scoreboard) with his blast in the fifth inning. "I haven't found a distance or a sign yet," he said with a smile. "It was a good one for me."

DH Carlos Santana has struggled recently, batting .182 in his last 18 games before Monday. He did much better in this game, though, hitting a two-run homer and finishing 2-for-2 with three RBI, including a sacrifice fly and two walks, reaching on all five plate appearances.

3B Jose Ramirez was named the American League Player of the Week Monday. Last week, he hit .516 with eight doubles, three homers and seven RBI. He continued in Monday's game, doubling twice and adding a triple, going 3-for-6 and now has a two-base hit in a team-record seven straight games. "I feel really good," Ramirez said through an interpreter. "This is just what happens. There's good moments and there's bad moments. This is how the game (goes)."

DH Edwin Encarnacion has hit well against the Orioles throughout his career, and that trend continued Monday night. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored. His fourth-inning RBI double gave the veteran 1,500 career hits during an inning where the Indians scored four runs thanks to four doubles.

LF Michael Brantley went on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle Monday. He missed the four-game series with the Twins after his wife had a baby on Thursday, but manager Terry Francona said the ankle, which has bothered him for a few weeks, could use some rest. "He just needs a little bit more time," Francona said. "It's not fun not to have him, but I think, in fairness to him, I think we all knew it was the right thing to do."