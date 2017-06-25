RHP Corey Kluber is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in five starts since coming off the disabled list. Kluber missed most of May with a lower back strain. In five starts since coming off the DL he has averaged 13.4 strikeouts per nine inning and held opposing batters to a .157 batting average. "I think the key is I've been able to throw all my pitches for not just strikes, but where I want to in the zone," said Kluber, who has pitched 21 consecutive scoreless innings without allowing an earned run.

C Yan Gomes has struggled offensively this year, but there's nothing wrong with his defense. Gomes has thrown out a major league-best 47 percent of attempted base stealers (15-of-32).

3B Jose Ramirez's fourth inning home run was his 12th, which is a new career high, exceeding the 11 he hit last year. In the month of June Ramirez is hitting .371 overall, and .489 in his last 11 games.

DH Edwin Encarnacion is hitting .355 over his last 30 games, raising his average from .199 to .265. Encarnacion also drew his 46thwalk on Saturday. That leads the American League. Over the last 18 years only two Indians have led the AL in walks: Jim Thome in 2002 and Carlos Santana in 2014.

RHP Josh Tomlin will make his third start of the season against the Twins on Sunday. In the first two starts Tomlin was 1-1, with a 2.57 ERA. In his career vs. Minnesota, Tomlin is 5-5 with a 5.13 ERA.

OF Austin Jackson's third inning single was the 1,000th hit of his career. Jackson is hitting .379 (11-for-29) over his last eight games.