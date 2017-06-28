RHP Shawn Armstrong, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, was recalled from Columbus on Tuesday. Armstrong assumes the roster spot held by OF Austin Jackson, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. In 11 relief appearances with the Indians, Armstrong is 1-0 with a 5.02 ERA. In 14 1/3 innings, he has allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits, including three home runs, with 14 strikeouts and six walks.

RHP Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Shaw, who has led the American League in games pitched in two of the last three years, has appeared in 38 games this year, which is tied for the most in the league.

RHP Danny Salazar, who threw a simulated game at Double-A Akron on Monday, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Akron on July 1. Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6 with right shoulder soreness.

RHP Mike Clevinger didn't come out of it with a win, but his start Monday was still one of his best at the major league level. Clevinger pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out a career-high nine. "He was very good," Indians acting manager Brad Mills said. "The first couple innings he threw a lot of pitches, but then he started getting confident and was attacking the zone, and his pitch count leveled off. He did a really good job against a good hitting club."

OF Austin Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left quad strain. Indians president Chris Antonetti said Jackson is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks. It is Jackson's second stint on the DL this season. In 102 at-bats, Jackson is hitting .304, with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

OF Michael Brantley, who was activated off the disabled list Monday, was back in left field and hitting No. 3 in the Indians lineup Tuesday. It was Brantley's first appearance in a game since June 14. He had been on the disabled list with a sprained right ankle. Brantley was 1-for-4 on Tuesday. He is hitting .310 at Progressive Field this year.