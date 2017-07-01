LHP Ryan Merritt will be called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday under the 26-man rule for doubleheaders. He was already with the club on Friday. Merritt could serve in a long-relief role if needed. "He'll be active for both games," manager Terry Francona said. Merritt had one earlier start with the Indians this season against Minnesota. allowing three runs -- two earned -- in four innings.

RHP Corey Kluber finished the month of June with a 4-0 record and 1.26 ERA. He recorded 64 strikeouts in six starts, reaching double digits in strikeouts in his last four outings. His strikeout total is the most by an Indians pitcher in a month since Sam McDowell notched 71 in May 1970. Kluber also matched his club record by recording 60 strikeouts and no losses in a single calendar month. He pulled the same feat in May 2014. "The bar has been so high," manager Terry Francona said. "That's not easy to do."

RHP Dan Otero was scheduled to start one of the two games of the doubleheader on Saturday. Friday's postponement means Otero, who has made 28 relief appearances, won't get the spot start. Manager Terry Francona had opted to go with Otero over left-handed callup Ryan Merritt because of Detroit's predominantly right-handed hitting lineup. Pitching coach Mickey Callaway said the postponement saved the bullpen. "This is going to help us and give everybody an extra day," he said.

CF Bradley Zimmer will likely start all three games against Detroit this weekend. Manager Terry Francona said prior to Friday's postponement that he was leaning toward starting Zimmer the entire series. He wants Zimmer in the outfield to cover Comerica Park's vast expanse. Zimmer is batting .289 with four homers and 22 RBI in 40 games since his recall from Triple-A Columbus.