RHP Joseph Colon was suspended by the league for the remainder of the season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Colon, who has been pitching with Triple-A Columbus this season, tested positive for a synthetic drug similar to testosterone. Colon, a member of the team's 40-man roster, made 28 relief appearances with Columbus and had a 4.13 ERA without a decision. Colon, 27, was 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief outings with the Indians last season.

3B Jose Ramirez stretched his road hitting streak to 14 games with a seventh-inning double in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday and a two-run homer in the nightcap. He has nine multi-RBI games this season. In the past 19 games, Ramirez is hitting .436 with 22 runs scored, five homers and 11 RBIs. He's entrenched in the No. 5 spot in the order behind Edwin Encarnacion. "Ramirez can hit anywhere because he's a really good hitter and I do like that," manager Terry Francona said of batting Ramirez fifth.

CF Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in the ninth inning during the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday. He stole an extra-base hit from Detroit center fielder Mikie Mahtook. "That's one of the best plays I've seen all year," manager Terry Francona said. "He got fully extended. After a long day at the ballpark, that was really fun to watch." Zimmer also robbed Mahtook of a hit in the opener with a diving grab.

RHP Josh Tomlin endured another shaky outing on Saturday. Tomlin was fortunate to get a no-decision after allowing four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. His usual impeccable control was off again. Tomlin, who gave up a season-high three walks to Minnesota in his previous start, walked two batters and hit another during the first two innings. He also allowed back-to-back homers and a two-run double before exiting. Tomlin has given up at least four earned runs in his last four starts and is in danger of losing his rotation spot.

RHP Carlos Carrasco notched his ninth victory of the season on Saturday. Carrasco held the Detroit Tigers to one run and four hits in seven innings. He bounced back from an outing in which he gave up eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings against Texas on Monday. Carrasco, who retired the last 10 batters, is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA in three starts against Detroit this season.