2B Jason Kipnis was scratched from the lineup with neck spasms. Kipnis was replaced by INF Erik Gonzalez at second base and by OF Bradley Zimmer in the leadoff spot of the order. Kipnis has struggled this season, hitting .224 overall and .167 (7-for-42) in his last 12 games. Kipnis did enter the game as a pinch hitter at a big moment in the sixth inning. With runners at first and second and one out, and the Indians trailing 4-2, Kipnis, pinch hitting for C Roberto Perez, struck out. "He said he felt fine to hit, that his neck bothered him more defensively," acting manager Brad Mills said.

RHP Trevor Bauer's record has hovered around the .500 mark through most of his career. He came into this season with a career record of 37-38, and his loss in Wednesday's game dropped his record to 7-7. At various times this season, Bauer's record has been 2-2, 4-4, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7.

1B Carlos Santana missed a game for the first time this season when he was placed on the paternity list. Santana had started all of the Indians' first 82 games -- 70 at first base, five in right field and seven as the designated hitter.

OF Abraham Almonte was activated off the disabled list and took the roster spot of 1B Carlos Santana, who was placed on the paternity list. Almonte had been on the DL since May 15 with a strained right biceps tendon. In 86 games with the Indians this year, he was hitting .221 (18-for-86), with one home run and six RBIs. Almonte was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter, batting seventh. He went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double.