RHP Danny Salazar was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus. He has been on the disabled list since June 6, with right shoulder soreness. He was handed the lost for the Clippers Thursday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

C Yan Gomes snapped his 24-game homerless streak when he blasted a 433-foot home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning. It was Gomes' fifth home run of the season, his first since May 23. He went 80 at-bats between homers. The 24-games without a home run was one shy of Gomes' career-high homerless streak of 25 games set in 2012.

3B Jose Ramirez hit his 16th home run, a three-run shot in the first inning. The 16 home runs are the most by an Indians third baseman before the All-Star break since Matt Williams hit 20 before the break in 1997. Ramirez also has an American League-leading 48 extra-base hits. That's the most by an Indians player before the All-Star break since Jim Thome had 53 before the break in 1998.

OF Bradley Zimmer has made several outstanding defensive plays in center field since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 16. Zimmer leads all American League rookies with seven outfield assists, and Zimmer has only played in 46 of the Indians' 84 games.

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched into the eighth inning for the third time in 17 starts this season. Excluding the fifth inning, in which the Padres scored their runs, he retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced. "I just tried to miss as many barrels as I could, and get deep into the game. I was happy that I finally gave my team a chance to win after a long drought of not doing that," said Tomlin, who in his five starts prior to Thursday was 1-2 with a 7.94 ERA.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall had three RBIs, with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double. Chisenhall has six three-RBI games this season. That ties him with 1B Carlos Santana for the team lead.

OF Michael Brantley's first-inning triple was his first triple of the season, and his first triple in nearly three years. Prior to Thursday, Brantley's last triple came on July 31, 2014.