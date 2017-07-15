INF Erik Gonzalez started at second base in place of the injured Jason Kipnis (strained right hamstring) and went 1-for-3 in a 5-0 loss to Oakland?on Friday?night. Gonzalez has gone 4-for-7 in three games against Oakland this season. Overall, he's batting .302 (16-for-53) with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

2B Jason Kipnis (strained right hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, is expected to miss at least two weeks. Kipnis, who began the season on the DL with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder, is batting .232 with 26 RBIs and eight homers. He was injured July 8 against Detroit.

RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder soreness) will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Columbus. "We just got done talking to him," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said before Friday's game against Oakland. "I think even listening to him talk, he's in a good place. I think the idea behind this from the beginning was solid, to create a base and the hard work creates confidence. So we told him to go out Sunday and get after it from the first pitch. And then we'll reconvene again after that and see what's next for him." Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 4. He's 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 appearances, including 10 starts, for Cleveland.

OF Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday and started in right field against Oakland. Naquin went 0-for-3 in a 5-0 loss. Naquin took the roster spot of OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Naquin made Cleveland's Opening Day roster but was optioned to Columbus on April 13 when Chisenhall was activated after a stint on the DL for a sprained right shoulder.

RHP Miguel Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. This is Almonte's fourth time up this season and the second time this month. He worked a scoreless eighth inning on July 1 in his last big league appearance. Almonte is 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in 17 games, including seven starts, this year in the minors.

RHP Austin Adams was recalled Friday for his first appearance on a major league roster. "I'm just so blessed, man," Adams said. "I've been in the minor leagues for six or seven years now -- been up and down, and the inner struggles of 'Am I good enough to do this?' And then finally understanding, 'Hey, I can do this. I'm good enough to do this.' It's an awesome feeling. Absolutely."

RHP Carlos Carrasco ( 10-4) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, as his five-game winning streak ended Friday night in a 5-0 loss to Oakland. He struck out 10, walked two and lost for the first time since June 3 at Kansas City. "He gave up, you know, the solos," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco. "I think on a normal night, or a night when we're swinging a little bit, it looks like a lot more competitive game, but that's kind of the way Oakland has been. They can hit the ball out of the ballpark. Even in this spacious place they hit the ball out of the ballpark, and that's what they do."

OF Austin Jackson (strained left quad), who has been on the disabled list since June 27, has been running the bases and appears close to being ready for a rehab assignment, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Friday. "He'll do that again tomorrow," Francona said. "He's getting much closer to playing.That's the last step to get him back in games."

OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, and he's expected to miss more than two weeks. Chisenhall, who was injured during Cleveland's game on Sunday against Detroit, entered the All-Star break with a team-high 51 RBIs. He's batting .305 with 12 home runs.This marks Chisenhall's third stint on the DL this season. His first stint was for a sprained right shoulder and his second for a concussion.