RHP Corey Kluber allowed three runs on five hits, including two home runs, over 7 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in Cleveland's 5-3 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. KIuber struck out 12 and walked none, but gave up solo home runs to A's rookie 3B Matt Chapman in the third and eighth innings. Chapman's homer in the eighth tied the game 3-3. "I threw two balls right down the middle and he took advantage of it," Kluber said of Chapman. "Not really any secret to it. I mean you put two balls on a tee like that to major league hitters and usually they're going to take advantage of it." Kluber struck out 12 and walked one over six innings in an 8-0 victory against the A's on June 1. He had his 10th quality start in 15 outings this season.

CF Bradley Zimmer hit leadoff for the fifth time this season and the second straight game against Oakland on Saturday night. He went 0-for-2 but walked twice and stole a base in Cleveland's 5-3 loss. Zimmer has hit eighth 22 times, ninth and seventh five times apiece and sixth twice.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his team-high 19th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of a 5-3 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. Twelve of his 19 home runs have come on the road. Encarnacion, who played in his 1,600th career game, went 1-for-3 with a walk, scored twice and drove in two runs. He leads the Indians in RBIs with 50.

LHP Andrew Miller developed what he called a hot spot but not a blister on a finger on his left hand Saturday night during a 5-3 loss to Oakland. Miller allowed no hits over two-thirds of an inning but left the game after walking A's 1B Yonder Alonso, leading off the ninth. A's LF/DH Khris Davis followed with a two-run, walk-off homer off RHP Bryan Shaw. "I don't think it's anything big so hopefully take care of it sooner than later," Miller said. "It's something that's pretty new for me, but you know, sounds like we can deal with it pretty easily. It's not a blister. I don't want to classify it as such. It's something they saw me looking at and they asked about it." Miller said the finger issue didn't affect his pitching. "No. I can't walk a leadoff hitter, ever, so that's on me, that's bad pitching," Miller said. "I've got to make a better pitch there."