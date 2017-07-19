RHP Corey Kluber might get pushed back or even skipped in the rotation because of a sore neck, Indians manager Terry Francona announced Tuesday. Kluber has been scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday, at which point the Indians are expected to determine whether he will make his next scheduled start, which has been slated for the opener of a seven-game homestand Friday against Toronto. If Kluber cannot go against the Blue Jays, Francona said RHP Danny Salazar would be reinstated from the disabled list to make the start.

RHP Danny Salazar (sore right shoulder) will rejoin the rotation on the Indians' upcoming homestand, manager Terry Francona announced Tuesday. Salazar stamped himself ready to return from the disabled list by throwing six shutout innings for Triple-A Columbus on Monday night. He struck out nine. The date Salazar's return will be determined by the health of RHP Corey Kluber, who has been bothered this week by a sore neck. Kluber's next start is scheduled for Friday against Toronto.

RHP Cody Allen took his fifth consecutive loss Tuesday in Cleveland's 10-inning defeat at the hands of the Giants. The closer allowed three consecutive hits to open the 10th, including 3B Eduardo Nunez's walk-off single. Allen and Philadelphia Phillies RHP Edubray Ramos (0-7) are the only two relievers in the majors with five or more losses and no wins this season.

RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse Tuesday. He made one appearance for the Nationals, allowing a hit, two walks and two runs.

RHP Mike Clevinger got nothing to show for six brilliant innings Tuesday in the Indians' 10-inning loss at San Francisco. He allowed only three hits, but a dropped fly ball by RF Brandon Guyer led to an unearned run that produced a 1-1 tie at the time of Clevinger's departure. Clevinger was making his first career start against the Giants.

RHP Carlos Carrasco will be seeking an eighth road win this season when he pitches the series finale at San Francisco on Wednesday. He has made two previous starts against the Giants, going 0-2 with a 3.21 ERA. The 30-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 11 road starts this season. He struck out 10 but took the loss in a 5-0 setback at Oakland on Friday.