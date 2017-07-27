RHP Shawn Armstrong has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. This is Armstrong's sixth stint with the Indians this season. In 16 relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA. Armstrong was needed after the Indians used six relievers in their 11-7 victory Tuesday.

OF Carlos Moncrief was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot created when the Giants traded 3B Eduardo Nunez to the Boston Red Sox for two minor leaguers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old was hitting .287 in 71 games at Sacramento. He saw no action in Wednesday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Bryan Shaw, who has led the American League in appearances in three of the last four years, leads the league again this year with 48 appearances. Shaw is the dependable setup man for back-of-the-pen stalwarts RHP Cody Allen and LHP Andrew Miller. Nobody appreciates Shaw's value more than manager Terry Francona. "He's like an offensive lineman in football. The only time he gets noticed is when he misses a block," Francona said. "He's been amazingly resilient and consistent."

OF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's game. The move was made so the Indians could recall RHP Shawn Armstrong to bolster the relief corps after the Indians used six relievers in their 11-7 victory in 11 innings Tuesday night. "As exciting as (Tuesday night) was, a lot of times a player has to pay the price for it," manager Terry Francona said. "We didn't want to send Abe down, but we have to protect our arms."

OF Bradley Zimmer continued his hot hitting Wednesday, leading off the first inning with a home run, and adding an RBI double in the seventh inning. In the first two games of the series, Zimmer is 5-for-9, with a double, two home runs, including a grand slam, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. "We thought he could do it, but it's nice to see it. The way he plays center field, the way he runs the bases. This bodes well for us," manager Terry Francona said. "His baseball instincts are what really stand out to me," said OF Austin Jackson. "He catches balls he has no business catching."

RHP Mike Clevinger seemingly had a victory dropped in his lap in the second inning Tuesday, when the Indians scored seven runs in the second inning to hand Clevinger a 7-0 lead. But Clevinger then gave up six runs in the next 2 1/3 innings, and was no longer the pitcher of record when the Angels eventually tied it at 7-7. "You want him to learn from that," manager Terry Francona said. "I think he got caught up in a situation where he could have tried to give up one run and limit the damage, but it turned into multiple runs he gave up."

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. "He didn't have his best command, but you look up and he only gave up two runs. That says a lot about his ability, when he doesn't have his best stuff," Francona said.