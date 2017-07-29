2B Jason Kipnis has progressed faster than expected after being placed on the disabled list July 9 with a strained right hamstring. Kipnis is expected to DH for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and "if all goes well," manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could play second base on Sunday. Kipnis' rehabilitation may have been aided, Francona said, by staying back to work with the Indians' training staff over the All-Star break. "I don't think that's anybody's first choice," Francona said. "But I think the trainers felt like if they could, for four days spend a lot of time in there, it could be a good thing."

RHP Danny Salazar is healthy again, which could mean big things for the Indians moving forward. After returning from the disabled list July 22, Salazar has put together back-to-back solid starts, including Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox when he allowed three hits and struck out eight over six innings. Over his last three starts, Salazar is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA. "As good as it was to see him back in his first start (off the disabled list), to start backing it up, that's when it starts to get exciting," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

2B Jose Ramirez got rolling with a home run in his first at-bat and never slowed down Friday. Ramirez had hits in his first four at-bats and scored four runs before he finally grounded out. After White Sox starter Derek Holland intentionally walked Edwin Encarnacion, Ramirez laced a two-run single en route to driving in three runs in the 9-3 win.

2B Daniel Robertson (neck spasms) appeared in his second rehab game with Class A Charlotte of the Florida State League Friday and was 1-for-2 while playing four innings in the field. Robertson was placed on the disabled list June 27. Before getting hurt, Robertson batted .224 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 58 games.

LHP Boone Logan received a second opinion on what is believed to be a left lat tear/strain on July 21. Logan is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances. The injury could be season-ending. Manager Terry Francona said Logan is currently weighing his options -- one of which would be surgery. "He's contemplating and he's making some decisions," Francona said. "I think right now, he's trying to take it all in and figure out what he wants to do...there's a few options."

RF Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been sidelined since the All-Star break with a right calf injury, is continuing to work on sprint work and will start to run the bases in the coming days. "He's kind of knocking on the door on that," manager Terry Francona said. Chisenhall, who is hitting .305 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, benefited from working with the Indians' training staff over the All-Star break.